Manoj Manchu to donate household essentials to 25K Covid 19 hit families

The actor who celebrated his birthday yesterday has announced to donate household essentials to 25,000 covid-19 hit families in Telugu states.

Tollywood’s Rocking Star Manoj Manchu was one of the first actors from the Telugu industry to come forward and help the needy when first wave of Covid hit the country. Along with a few volunteers, he distributed food, groceries and other essentials then. The actor who celebrated his birthday yesterday announced that he would be donating household essentials to 25,000 families in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana that got hit during the second covid wave.

Manoj’s statement read, “On the occasion of my birthday I would like to send out a lot of happiness and good thoughts and great health out to everyone who has been affected by this COVID. Would like to take this opportunity to thank all the front hand life saviours who are risking theirs and their family lives for protecting the world.”

Love you all and thanks for all the advanced Birthday Wishes #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/6sttpRXpUO — Manoj Manchu (@HeroManoj1) May 19, 2021

He further added, “We can only take care of this world by taking care of ourselves wear masks, sanitize regularly and stay physically active. This birthday I would like to do my bit of meeting few basic needs of people in the lockdown. My fans, friends and I want to spread happiness this birthday by providing few household essentials to 25,000 families and continue to do so.”

He finished the statement expressing his love and respect to his fans. He wrote, “Stay happy, stay home, stay positive but not COVID positive. Love you all with all My heart and Soul”.

