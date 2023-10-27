Manoj Paramahamsa reveals Thalapathy Vijay instructed him to be part of Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar171; says film is experimental

Manoj Paramahamsa, the renowned cinematographer, was last seen as a part of Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film, Leo, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, which was released on October 19, has been doing really well, garnering praise from fans and critics alike.

Now, the ace cinematographer has revealed in an interview with Galatta Tamil that Thalapathy Vijay instructed him not to miss out on being a part of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled Thalaivar171. He also added that the Master actor told him that the film was highly experimental and that it would involve a lot of VFX. Manoj Paramahamsa also said that Thalapathy Vijay looks at Rajinikanth like a fan, and holds him in very high regard.

More about Thalaivar171

It is reported that Thalaivar171 would be a standalone film, and would not be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe or the LCU. The film would be the sixth film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and would be bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the stunt duo Anbariv have been roped in for the action direction. The film is expected to go on floors in March or April of 2024.

On the work front

Manoj Paramahamsa is also a part of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming film Dhruva Natchathiram. The film features an ensemble cast including, Vinayakan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, Ritu Varma, and many more. The music for the film is composed by Harris Jayaraj, and the film is all set to release on November 24.

Paramahamsa is also a part of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas, titled Guntur Kaaram. The film is expected to be an action drama film and features Jayaram, Sreeleela, Prakash Raj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more in prominent roles. The film is all set to release on January 12, next year.

As for Thalapathy Vijay, he will next be seen in Venkat Prabhu’s next, which is temporarily titled Thalapathy68. The film also features Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mic Mohan, and more in crucial roles. The film is also said to feature Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role, in that of a father and a son. The film is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Lokesh Kanagaraj narrated Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171 story to Thalapathy Vijay; THIS is how Leo actor reacted