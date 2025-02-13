Manorajyam OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Govind Padmasurya starrer Malayalam drama online

The gripping Malayalam family drama Manorajyam hit theaters back in August 2024. The film received fairly positive reviews and responses from audiences soon after, with much appreciation given to the individual performances amid the stellar star cast. And now, the Mollywood flick is all set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Manorajyam

Malayalam family drama Manorajyam is now available for fans to stream online. It can be viewed on the OTT platform Manorama Max from February 14, 2025.

An official post was dropped by the streaming giant on their IG handle. Sharing a poster of the movie, they wrote, “Directed by Rasheed Paraikkal and starring Govind Padmasurya, Ranjitha Menon, Nawaz Vallikun and others, the film 'Manorajyam' will release on February 14 on Manorama Max.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Manorajyam

Manorajyam emerges as one such Malayalam film that explores a rather rare tenet when it comes to the storyline. It follows the journey of a businessman who ends up testing the loyalty of his wife after becoming aware of his friend’s infidelity.

While it all starts off as a mere experiment, turns up taking unexpected twists and turns leading to a host of surprising consequences. Balancing elements of fun, friendship, family and romance, the movie teases the audience across different points.

In the end, the businessman is left with only a dire choice, wherein he can either continue his mistrust and lose everything or else start believing and turn over a new chapter of his life.

Cast and crew of Manorajyam

The cast of Manorajyam stars Govind Padmasurya, Ranjitha Menon, Navaz Vallikunnu, Gokulan and others in key roles. The movie is directed by Rasheed Parakkal. It is bankrolled by the Australian production house Indie Genius Films.