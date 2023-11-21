Mansoor Ali Khan refuses to apologize for his recent comments; says he has support of Tamil Nadu people

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Mansoor Ali Khan was recently caught in the crosshairs for his recent comment against actress Trisha Krishnan, his co-actor in the film Leo. The actor earlier today called for a press meeting which seems like more of a justification for his action than a proper apology in the matter.

The actor mockingly gave answers today for his actions in the matter and made fun of the Tamil actors’ union (Nadigar Sangam) for supporting the actress, expressed that he’s happy with how the media is giving him popularity and kept on justifying his action and words earlier in the context of cinema.

Mansoor Ali Khan’s recent press meet

Mansoor Ali Khan called for the press meeting earlier today and initially mocked the Nadigar Sangam for supporting the actress by saying they do not abide by such atrocities by the actors in their union. He went on to add that Nadigar Sangam did not even conduct an inquiry into the matter to know the reality of the situation.

He then went on to blabber on and on about how media from every language have covered the news and given him big popularity, especially calling English media “Hollywood-level” coverage. Finally, the actor kept on justifying his actions and the words said earlier.

He asked the media, “Is rape in cinema actually rape? Don’t we clap and enjoy ourselves when people kill in movies, like when actors Kamal Haasan or Suriya kill people in movies we enjoy them right? Are they actually murderers then?”

He further addressed the media in a derogatory manner and asked, “Is rape scene actually conducting rape in cinema? Don’t you have the common sense? Doesn’t the union have that sense?”

He further went on to add how he acted in a rape scene back in the day with actress Meera Jasmine and how he took care of her when she got injured during a scene back in the day. He concluded by saying, “You can think whatever you want, I have the people of Tamil Nadu to stand with me.”

Mansoor Ali Khan controversy

The controversy surrounding Mansoor Ali Khan was sparked after the actor made derogatory and sexist comments against Trisha Krishnan by saying he did not have a bedroom scene with her in the film Leo, much like how he had done various ones back in the earlier days.

This misogynistic comment by the actor was strongly reacted by the actress which was carried on by various artists spanning largely from Tamil and Telugu. Actors like Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Kushboo Sundar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and many more have reacted against Mansoor Ali Khan’s words.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

