Mansoor Ali Khan REPLIES to Trisha's reaction to his speech; doesn’t apologize

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

After actress Trisha Krishnan spoke out against actor Mansoor Ali Khan's alleged "misogynistic" and "derogatory" comments about rape directed at her, Khan issued a written statement regarding the controversy. However, the internet is not convinced that the actor apologized properly as he should.

Many have pointed out that the statement recently released by Khan presents a convoluted and misleading explanation of his earlier remarks. Bearing the hallmarks of Khan's own style and personality, the statement fails to appropriately acknowledge the situation, much less offer a genuine apology.

Mansoor Ali Khan's new statement

In his latest statement, Mansoor Ali Khan has painted himself as the victim while defending his controversial remarks. He claimed that he was only hyping up his upcoming film and that the media sensationalized his comments and edited them to imply something he did not intend.

Furthermore, in his statement, Khan asserted that he had worked intimately with actresses in many films prior to this one. He claimed his controversial remarks were only referring to having that kind of on-screen intimacy, and were not meant to imply anything beyond that.

He went on to say that he's not a perverted person and even his daughter is a Trisha fan. He further added that he has acted in 360 films and has always respected his co-actors. People expecting an apology from the actor were left disappointed as instead of taking accountability for his words, he spent the entire statement justifying what he said.

What was Mansoor Ali Khan's controversial statement about Trisha Krishnan?

Mansoor Ali Khan had recently spoken to the media about actress Trisha Krishnan during a promotion of his next film. The actor, while discussing his previous film, Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, said that he was disheartened not being able to have any scenes together with the actress.

He highlighted that he thought he would get a bedroom scene with Trisha in the movie just like how he had scenes with many actresses back in the 90s and early 2000s. He reiterated that he would've loved to do a rape scene like that with Trisha Krishnan.

Reaching on this matter actress Trisha Krishnan released a statement which suggested how she'll never work on screen with him again and supporting her, Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj also tweeted that Mansoor Ali Khan's comments are completely misogynistic and inappropriate.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan’s sexist remarks: ‘People like him bring a bad name to mankind'