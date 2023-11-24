Mansoor Ali Khan SHARES sarcastic apology letter for Trisha Krishnan; says he’ll bless her at her wedding

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Mansoor Ali Khan finally released a statement earlier today which apparently means to serve as an apology for the actor’s recent sexist and misogynic remarks against Trisha Krishnan. The apology letter shared through his social media has left a snarky taste on everyone who read it, calling it out as the most unapologetic apology statement.

The actor said, “My co-actress Trisha, Please forgive me! May God bless the fortune for me to bless your Mangalyam (marital necklace) as it goes around in the coconut tray in the auspicious marital ritual! Amen.”

Mansoor Ali Khan’s apology for Trisha

The recent inspiration for the actor to drop an apology letter came in after Mansoor was called in for questioning by the Thousand Islands All Women Police Station in Chennai. This was in response to the National Commission for Women had filed a case and urged the police to take legal action against the actor.

Khan had initially planned for an anticipatory bail but was denied by the court yesterday citing that the petition filed had several errors in it. Moreover, the actor was speculated of skipped the summons to the police station yesterday altogether urging that he has health problems but was later found to arrive at the station for further questioning.

Mansoor Ali Khan’s sexist comments against Leo actress Trisha Krishnan

For the unversed, Mansoor Ali Khan, the actor who was recently seen in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, had launched sexist and misogynistic comments against Leo co-actor Trisha Krishnan.

Khan, who is infamous for playing villains in Tamil films from the 90s, openly said that he was devastated to know that he did not have any scenes to do together with Trisha in the film. He added that initially, he thought there would have been a bedroom scene for him with Trisha where he could’ve enacted a rape scene with her.

These lewd and disgusting comments against Trisha Krishnan sparked a massive backlash, which was opposed by many prominent actors and artists, including Trisha herself, along with Chiranjeevi, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and many more.

Though up until yesterday the actor had been reluctant and refused to issue an apology has now shared one but somehow he left a distasteful attempt there as well.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

