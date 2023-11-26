Mansoor Ali Khan to launch defamation lawsuits against Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Khushbu Sundar

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan is reportedly going to file a defamation case against actress Trisha Krishnan over the recent controversy regarding his words in an interview. The actor is likely to take up legal proceedings and is reportedly also bringing up charges against actors Chiranjeevi and Khushbu for supporting the actress.

Mansoor Ali Khan issued an apology statement a couple of days ago for the actress which had a sense of sarcastic tone but the actress accepted the apology and wrote “To err is human..to forgive is divine,” in her social media handles.

Mansoor Ali Khan to legally take action against Trisha Krishnan

Mansoor Ali Khan is rumored to be taking the fight up against Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and Khushbu in court after being denied an anticipatory bail and publicly apologizing for the matter after it sparked a great controversy in the happening.

Khan was adamant and reluctant to apologize to the actress urging that his words were fabricated and manipulated by others as a tool to use against him. The actor was recently summoned by the Thousand Island All Women Police Station in Chennai where he was initially reluctant to go for the questioning, citing health reasons.

However, after being denied anticipatory bail by the court, Khan obliged the police to summon and was present for questioning in the matter.

What happened between Mansoor Ali Khan and Trisha Krishnan

Mansoor Ali Khan and Trisha Krishnan were both part of the recent Thalapathy Vijay starrer film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. During a recent media interaction for his next film, Khan was asked about his experience in the film.

The actor started to blabber about how he was saddened by the fact he did not have any bedroom scenes with Trisha in the film. The actor went on to spew his sexist and misogynistic remarks against the actress urging that he imagined he would’ve had a rape scene with her just like how he did back in the 1990s Tamil films.

These remarks sparked the controversy which was first reacted to by Trisha Krishnan herself, who boldly shared that she would not ever share the screen with an actor like him. Moreover, many actors came in support of her including Megastar Chiranjeevi, directors Lokesh Kanagaraj, Karthika Subbaraj, and many more.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Did Trisha Krishnan just react to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology tweet? Find out