Mansoor Ali Khan’s sexist comments on Trisha: Industry backs the Leo heroine

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Amidst the resounding success of the film Leo at the box office, significant controversy has erupted, casting a shadow over the achievement. The focal point of the controversy revolves around Mansoor Ali Khan, who stands accused of making inappropriate sexual comments about actress Trisha.

Responding to these allegations, Trisha took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to vehemently denounce Mansoor's remarks, characterizing them as not only disgusting but also sexist, disrespectful, and deeply misogynistic.

Film industry reacting to Mansoor Ali Khan's sexist comments

The fallout from Mansoor's comments has seen an outpouring of support for Trisha Krishnan from various quarters of the entertainment industry. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, associated with Leo was among the first to publicly support Trisha. Expressing his dismay at Mansoor's comments, Lokesh emphasized the familial nature of their collaboration on Leo and declared that respect for women is non-negotiable.

Karthik Subbaraj, riding high on the success of his recent release, Jigarthanda DoubleX, promptly joined the chorus of support for Trisha. In a bold statement on X, he labeled Mansoor as a shameless individual for his inappropriate remarks.

Renowned singer Chinmayi Sripaada, a prominent pro-feminist figure in Tamil Nadu, weighed in on the controversy. Chinmayi not only criticized Mansoor's actions but also drew attention to other instances of misogyny within the Tamil industry. Her remarks included a sarcastic commentary targeting powerful men who have previously abused women with words in the industry.

As the controversy unfolded, notable superstars from Tamil cinema remained conspicuously silent, prompting anticipation regarding their stance on the issue. Additionally, the industry is keenly observing how stars from Tollywood will respond to the controversy. Meanwhile, actresses like Khushbu Sundar, Malavika Mohanan, and Manjima Mohan have rallied in solidarity with Trisha, underscoring a collective demand for respect and equality in the industry.

Mansoor Ali Khan’s words on Trisha

Mansoor Ali Khan, in a recent interview, expressed disappointment over not having an intimate scene with Trisha in Leo. This revelation follows his earlier similar comments about Madonna Sebastian, another actress from Leo, made during a promotional show for the film. The unfolding saga continues to captivate public attention, sparking discussions and scrutiny within the Tamil film industry.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Mansoor Ali Khan REPLIES to Trisha's reaction to his speech; doesn’t apologize