Manu Varma and wife Sindhu Varma part ways after 25 years of marriage, actor cites compatibility issues behind split

Malayalam television actors Manu Varma and Sindhu Varma have separated after 25 years of being together. The two have reportedly not gotten divorced as of now, but are said to have been living apart for a couple of years now. Speaking to Movie World Media, the 56-year-old shared that they have no chance of reconciliation.

Manu Varma opens up on separation from wife Sindhu Varma

TV actors Manu Varma and Sindhu Varma have been living apart for two years now, as per his recent revelation. Opening up on their relationship, he shared, “My wife and I are currently separated. We are not legally divorced yet, though. The chances of us reuniting are very slim. There is no point in saying that we fell in love and began a life together after that; so many people who loved and lived together more than we did have ended up parting ways. At least until two or three years ago, we were in love and together. It doesn’t take much time for all this to happen.”

Manu clarified the decision to part ways and cited a lack of ‘compatibility’ as the reason for it. The couple seemingly did not wish to escalate their problems while living together, and so are situated in separate residences. He wished for an amicable relationship with his partner in the future, but eyed it as an unlikely possibility in his own case. “Moreover, even after separating, people there (in other countries) maintain a friendship; it would be good if that came here too. However, if that happens, perhaps divorces might increase. There is nothing wrong with separated people maintaining a friendship. That is not how it is in Kerala, though. Once people part ways, they are ready to tear each other apart if they meet again, right?”

About Manu Varma and Sindhu Varma

Manu Varma is the son of the late veteran actor Jagannatha Varma. He and Sindhu Varma share three kids, two sons and a daughter. He is known for his contributions to projects like Janam, Apposthalanmarude Pravarthikal, and Neelagiri. Sindhu Varma has starred in Etho Janma Kalpanayil and Panchagni, as well as Mammootty’s CBI 5: The Brain and Artham, among others.

ALSO READ: Have Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma filed for divorce after 4 years of marriage? Here’s what we know