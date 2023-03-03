Manushi Chhillar to make her Telugu debut with Varun Tej starrer VT13

Varun Tej's next is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual action-drama and is inspired by India’s Air Force. The film is tentatively titled ‘VT13 and has created quite a good buzz among the audiences. Now, the makers announced that the female lead of the film is Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a video to welcome Manushi Chhillar on board. The actress will mark her debut in Telugu with this film. She will be seen portraying the role of a radar officer. Manushi Chhillar represented India in 2017 for Miss Universe and won first prize. She made her debut in Hindi cinema with the Akshay Kumar starrer, which didn't perform well at the box office.

Take a look at Manushi Chhillar's VT13 announcement here:

About VT13

The makers also announced that the film went on floors today with a regular shoot. VT13 will be shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously and is expected to release this year itself. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

The tentatively titled VT13 is bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions and Rennaisance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, he also co-wrote with Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar. Inspired by true events, this untitled film is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer and will showcase the indomitable spirits of our heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face as they fight one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.

Upcoming films

Apart from this, Varun Tej also teamed up with Praveen Sattaru for his upcoming film, VT12. Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad will be financing the movie under their banner SVCC as Nagababu presents the flick.

Manushi Chhillar will also appear alongside John Abraham in Dinesh Vijan's Tehran. Maddock Films is producing the film in association with Bake My Cake Films. Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma have written the film. The film will be released on 26th January 2023.

