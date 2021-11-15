Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Check out Keerthy Suresh’s look as ‘Aarcha’ in Mohanlal led magnum opus; PIC

Directed by maverick filmmaker Priyadarshan, Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea is one of the biggest films lined up to get a theatrical release. The magnum opus is led by Mohanlal who has been one of the most frequent collaborators of Priyadarshan. After a long wait, the makers finally revealed the release date of the film. The mighty magnum opus will be released on December 2nd nationwide. Keerthy Suresh is playing one of the pivotal roles in the film and her character is called ‘Aarcha’. Keerthy took to Instagram and revealed her wonderful look in the character.

Earlier several reports emerged that the makers will be releasing Marakkar on an OTT platform and not in the theaters, however, Mohanlal’s tweet unveiled the release date of the film. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham picked up some of the most prestigious awards at the 67th National Film Awards including Best feature film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design. It is one of the most expensive films to have ever been made in the Malayalam film industry, which is known most for its content than opulence. Marakkar is going to be a massive release dubbed in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Take a look:

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, has Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, and Pranav Mohanlal in supporting roles. The upcoming historical drama tells the tale of Kunhali Marakkar, the famous naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut, often known for organizing the first naval defense of the Indian coast.

