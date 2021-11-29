Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Keerthy Suresh shares inspiration of her looks as Aarcha from Mohanlal's film

Keerthy Suresh is awaiting the release of the star-studded magnum opus film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2021. Ahead of that, she shared a few photos to reveal the inspiration of her character fr the film. She is playing the role of Aarcha and it is inspired by the royal medieval period and it is all things mesmersing.

Sharing the beautiful looks on Instagram, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "The looks of Aarcha from #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham and the inspiration behind it. 3 days to go!."

Even before release, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham picked up some of the most prestigious awards at the 67th National Film Awards including Best feature film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design. It is one of the most expensive films to have ever been made in the Malayalam film industry, which is known most for its content than opulence. Marakkar is going to be a massive release dubbed in several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, has Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu and Pranav Mohanlal in supporting roles.