Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Keerthy Suresh is winning hearts with her first look from the Mohanlal starrer

The makers of the magnum opus Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham have now unveiled the first look of the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh. Check it out.

The south siren Keerthy Suresh will be seen next in the film called Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The south flick will see south megastar Mohanlal in the lead. The makers of the magnum opus Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham have now unveiled the first look of the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh. The first look poster of the southern beauty looks stunning. The poster features superstar Mohanlal in her warrior look and Keerthy Suresh is seen in a traditionally draped saree and ethnic jewellery and hair tied back with a bindi. The gorgeous diva, Keerthy Suresh is winning hearts with her first look poster from the Mohanlal starrer.

The fans and film audience are giving the southern beauty's first look a thumbs up. Many fans took to social media platform to share their views about the stunning diva look from Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. This film, will see south superstar Mohanlal as the country's first naval chief. The south drama is written and director by the well-known director from the south film industry Priyadarshan. The director had previously helmed the Bollywood film starring and Vidya Balan called Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The much awaited film, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham revolves on the life of fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin, Kunjali Marakkar IV.

The film is set during the era of 16th century in Kerala. The southern film will hit the big screen on March 26. The makers of the film had released a new poster of the Mohanlal on the eve of new year’s which featured the lead actor riding a horse through a battleground.

