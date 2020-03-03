Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Keerthy Suresh is winning hearts with her Malayali look

Keerthy's look from Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has gone viral on social media and the fans are gushing about the southern beauty.

The National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh who impressed fans and audiences across the country with her brilliant performance in the film Mahanati. Keerthy will be playing a key role in the Mohanlal starrer, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. After the Nag Ashwin directorial Mahanati, the fans have very high expectations from the gorgeous diva. Keerthy's look from Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has gone viral on social media and the fans are gushing about the southern beauty. The stunning Keerthy Suresh is donning a white saree draped in a traditional Malayali style. The Malayali girl's look of Keerthy is winning hearts.

The beautiful actress who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media account got many compliments for her traditional avatar in the latest pictures. The film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will see Mohanlal essaying the role of a naval chief, Kunjali Marakkar IV. The character is a warrior who is fighting the evil forces with the help of his people. The south flick is helmed by ace director Priyadarshan. The director has helmed the Bollywood blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring and Vidya Balan. There are a lot of hopes riding on this mega-budget.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's look from the Mohanlal starrer:

The period drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is reportedly set in the 16th century. South actors like Arjun Sarja, Manju Warrier and Suniel Shetty will be essaying key roles in the Mohanlal starrer. The film is backed by Aashirvad Cinemas. The Mohanlal starrer will hit the big screen on March 26. As per the reports on the Mahanati actress, Keerthy Suresh is essaying a character named Aarcha.

