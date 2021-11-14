Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal starrer gets an official release date

Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is all set to hit big screens on December 2, 2021. Director Priyadarshan's award-winning film is releasing worldwide in December and fans cannot keep calm. Earlier, reports stated that the film is released on an OTT platform, and not a theatre. However, Mohanlal's latest tweet announcing the film's official release date clears the air.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is the most expensive Malayalam film ever made and the makers have already earned quite a few awards. At the 67th National Film Awards, the film won three awards — Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume. The film will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, has Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu and Pranav Mohanlal in supporting roles.

The upcoming historical drama tells the tale of Kunhali Marakkar, the famous naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut, often known for organising the first naval defence of the Indian coast.

Also Read: Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer RRR makers clarify on reports of moving to High Court against AP govt