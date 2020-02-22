Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal starrer historical drama's release postponed? Find Out

There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that he makers of the big budget film have postponed the film's release.

The mega budget film from the Malayalam film industry titled Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will see Mohanlal playing the lead role. The south historical drama will south megastar Mohanlal in the character of a naval chief, named Kunjali Marakkar IV. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that he makers of the big budget film have postponed the film's release. There is no confirmation yet about the news. The latest update, however states that the film will release on its schedule date, which is March 26. The lead actor of the film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham also shared the film's latest poster on his Twitter handle.

The south drama which will see Mohanlal as a fierce warrior is helmed by Bhul Bhulaiyaa director Priyadarshan. The director is a well-known name in the south film industry. The film's recently released poster sees, Mohanlal in his character's look holding on to a sword in a battle field. The fans and film audience are very excited about the southern film. The Mohanlal starrer is expected to be the most expensive film made in the Malayalam film industry. If reports are to be believed then, Mohanlal's son, Pranav will be essaying the lead actor's younger version in the Priyadarshan directorial.

Check out the teaser of the Mohanlal starrer:

The film will also feature Asuran actress Manju Warrior in a key role. The actress will play the character named Subaida. The makers of the film also revealed some time back that the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be playing a crucial role in the Mohanlal starrer.

