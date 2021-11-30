Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal on working with son Pranav: Has done good job as my younger version

Mohanlal is the biggest and popular star in the Malayalam industry, who has acted in 170 films in his career. Currently, the actor is waiting for the release of the most anticipated magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which has been under making for 3 years. Directed by Priyadarshan, this movie has an ensemble of the star-studded cast from the Indian film industry including his own son Pranav, who is playing his younger version in this valiant epic.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham marks the first collaboration of the father and son duo and fans are very excited to witness them together on the big screen. Speaking about sharing screen space with his son Pranav in the movie, Mohanlal said to Gulf News, "Having Pranav in this film is pure coincidence. There are very few films in world cinema where an actor’s son plays his on-screen younger version in a film and I have to tell you that he has done a good job. The ones who have seen the film have loved his striking performance."

After a long postponement and multiple delays in the release as Kerala had the highest COVID rate, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is finally set to hit the theatres for the grand opening on December 2, 2021.

It was one of the costliest Malayalam films made at that time and courted awards glory. Releasing this film out into the theatres was our biggest challenge, although shooting a film completely in water was not easy. It was difficult to create that ambiance and it took us a year to work on the CG [compute graphics] alone. But it has all been worth it,” said Mohanlal.