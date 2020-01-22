Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal's look in the latest poster of the film is intense

Malayalam megastar Mohanlal will be essaying the character of the fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin named Kunjali Marakkar IV.

The south megastar Mohanlal will be seen in the upcoming magnum opus called Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The Ittymaani: Made in China star Mohanlal shared the latest poster of the film on his Facebook account. The south megastar looks fierce and intense in the latest poster of the south flick, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The actor is seen in a warrior look in the middle of a battlefield. The film, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is helmed by ace director Priyadarshan. The director also helmed the Bollywood film called Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring and Vidya Balan.

The south actor Mohanlal is essaying the role of a naval chief. Malayalam megastar Mohanlal will be essaying the character of the fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin named Kunjali Marakkar IV. The film revolves around the life of the Kunjali Marakkar IV and the fans are extremely eager to know what the film has to offer. The fans and film audience are waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The Priyadarshan directorial will hit the big screen on March 26. The makers of the film, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham recently unveiled the first look of the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh.

The southern diva won everyone's hearts with her terrific performance in Mahanati will be essaying a key role in the Mohanlal starrer. The film is set in the 16th century era in Kerala. The film is being made on a grand scale and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

Credits :facebook

