Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal's upcoming film with Priyadarshan to release next year?

The southern drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will feature Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead. The actor will be essaying the role of a naval chief. Mohanlal will be playing the character named Kunjali Marakkar IV. The film is helmed by ace south director Priyadarshan. The upcoming drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is touted to be the most expensive film made in the Malayalam film industry. The latest news reports about the Priyadarshan directorial states that the film will only release next year.

The film was initially meant for a release in the month of March. But due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, a nationwide lockdown was imposed and theatres were shut down. Now, the latest news update states that the makers of the period drama will be postponing the release of the film to next year. The film will also feature actors like Manju Warrier, Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty and Prabhu in key roles. The film will see the lead character battling the villains. The first look of the Mohanlal starrer, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has impressed the fans and film audiences.

Mohanlal's look from the Priyadarshan directorial is intense and the fans are very impressed with the character look. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to see the film on the big screen. Now, with the latest news update about Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the fans will have to wait a title longer to see the film.

