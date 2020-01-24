Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Suniel Shetty plays Chandroth Panicker in Mohanlal starrer; Check out his look
Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as it will showcase the life of the Kunjali Marakkar IV. He was powerful fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin during 16th century Kerala. Helmed by ace director Priyadarshan, the makers recently released the first look of Mohanlal and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. His intense, rugged and powerful look as caught everyone's attention. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham also stars Suniel Shetty.
. @SunielVShetty as #ChandrothPanicker in #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham#Mohanlal #Priyadarshan #AntonyPerumbavoor #AashirvadCinemas pic.twitter.com/CQz1wPF4jJ
— Aashirvad Cinemas (@aashirvadcine) January 23, 2020
#MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham releasing March 26th, 2020 @Mohanlal @impranavlal @kalyanipriyan @KeerthyOfficial @aashirvadcine #March26 pic.twitter.com/ULHOxAKNal
— priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) January 23, 2020
Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is all set to release on March 26, 2020. The upcoming film is bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas. The makers had released Keerthy Suresh's and actor Arjun Sarja's first look from the film. They will be seen as Aarcha and Anandan respectively. Rahul Raj is the music composer while Thiru handles cinematography.
