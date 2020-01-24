Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Suniel Shetty plays Chandroth Panicker in Mohanlal starrer; Check out his look

Suniel Shetty's first look as Chandroth Panicker from the Mohanlal starrer multilingual film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is out now.
4923 reads Mumbai
Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Suniel Shetty plays Chandroth Panicker in Mohanlal starrer; Check out his lookMarakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Suniel Shetty plays Chandroth Panicker in Mohanlal starrer; Check out his look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as it will showcase the life of the Kunjali Marakkar IV. He was powerful fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin during 16th century Kerala. Helmed by ace director Priyadarshan, the makers recently released the first look of Mohanlal and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. His intense, rugged and powerful look as caught everyone's attention. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham also stars Suniel Shetty. 

Suniel Shetty's first look as Chandroth Panicker from the multilingual film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is out now. The actor is seen in a very powerful look and it only makes us curious to know what's int he stores next. The period drama is made on a huge budget of Rs 100 crore and it also stars Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Suhasini and Mukesh among others. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will have a lot of historical elements as it is based on the fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin named Kunjali Marakkar IV.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is all set to release on March 26, 2020. The upcoming film is bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas. The makers had released Keerthy Suresh's and actor Arjun Sarja's first look from the film. They will be seen as Aarcha and Anandan respectively. Rahul Raj is the music composer while Thiru handles cinematography. 

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement