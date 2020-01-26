Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Teaser: Mohanlal starrer brings a thrilling tale of bravery

The film will see the Lucifer actor as Kunjali Marakkar IV who is the fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin.

Malayalam star Mohanlal will be seen in the magnum opus called Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The film is helmed by well-known south director Priyadarshan. The director is known for his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring and Vidya Balan. Now, the latest offering from Priyadarshan sees Mohanlal essay the role of a naval chief. If reports are to be believed then, the film will see the Lucifer actor as Kunjali Marakkar IV who is the fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin also known as Samoothiri.

The mega budget film titled Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will see Keerthy Suresh playing a crucial role. The lead star of the film will be seen as a brave and courageous warrior. The film with Mohanlal in the lead will bring a heavy dose of bravery, patriotism and fearlessness on the big screen. The south drama, which is a period film, will revolve around the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV. The makers of the film have now released the much-awaited teaser of the Mohanlal starrer. The first look of the Ittymaani: Made in China actor was extremely intriguing and the fans could not stop gushing about the lead actor's fierce look.

On the occasion of the Republic Day 2020, the makers of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, unveiled its teaser, which sees Mohanlal in a captivating look. The character essayed by the Malayalam megastar is very impactful. The Mahanati actress will be seen in a challenging role and the fans are looking forward to see what she does in the film.

