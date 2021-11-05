Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Thala Ajith surprises Mohanlal & Suniel Shetty; Fans call it best Diwali gift

Thala Ajith surprised Mohanlal and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on the sets of their upcoming historical war epic Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The Superstar shared the BTS video on social media and it is currently going viral.

Ajith can be seen embracing and shaking hands with Mohanlal, director Priyadarshan, Suniel Shetty and other cast and crew members. In another shot, Mohanlal, clad in full Marakkar warlord costume, can be seen showing Ajith something on his phone.

Fans are going gaga over witnessing two biggest superstar, Mohanlal and Ajith together. Some fans have commented below the video that it is the best Diwali gift they have received.

Marakkar: Arabia Samudra Simham is directed by renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan and produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla’s Confident Group and C.J. Roy’s Moonshot Entertainment. The movie is a retelling about the legend of Kunjali Marakkar, a naval chieftain for the Zamorin of Calicut, who held the Portuguese at bay.

A star studded film, apart from Mohanlal it also stars Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Paresh Rawal, Keerthy Suresh, Suhasini, Ashok Selvam, Pranav and Kalyani.

Also Read: PIC: Mohanal and Sanjay Dutt get back together to celebrate Diwali in Dubai

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is made at an estimated cost of Rs. 100 crore and the makers have promised that it will be a visual treat.