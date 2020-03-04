Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Trailer of the Mohanlal starrer to be unveiled on THIS date; Find Out

The magnum opus is helmed by ace director Priyadarshan. The film will see the Lucifer star Mohanlal playing the role of a brave naval chief, Kunjali Marakkar IV.

The south megastar Mohanlal is playing the lead part in the upcoming film titled Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The magnum opus is helmed by ace director Priyadarshan. The film will see the Lucifer star Mohanlal playing the role of the brave naval chief. The character is called Kunjali Marakkar IV. The film will see the fierce lead character battling the evil forces. The Ittymaani: Made in China actor tweeted about the film's trailer. The actor states that Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham's trailer will be released on March 6 at 5 PM.

The Hindi version of the much-awaited trailer will be released by the Bollywood star . interestingly, played the titular role in Priyadarshan's blockbuster film called Bhool Bhulaiyaa. This film also featured Vidya Balan. Now, the official Malayalam trailer of the south flick Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will be released on Mohanlal's Facebook page and Twitter handle. The fans are very excited about the film, and now that the trailer release date is announced the fans are looking forward to it.

Check out the tweet by Mohanlal:

The official trailer of #MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea is releasing on 6th March, 2020 at 5 PM. The Hindi version of the trailer will be launched by akshaykumar and the Malayalam version of the same will be launched on my Official Facebook page and Twitter handle#MarakkarTrailer pic.twitter.com/Qf5ZytZutM — Mohanlal (Mohanlal) March 3, 2020

The upcoming film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will also feature the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh in a key role. The south siren's first look from the film was unveiled by the makers some time back and the fans could not stop gushing about the actress and her look. Recently, new pictures of the gorgeous southern diva in her character's look were floating on the social media platforms. The fans loved every bit of Keerthy's look and waiting to see the film on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal starrer historical drama's release postponed? Find Out)

Credits :Twitter

Read More