Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Twitter Review: Did Mohanlal's magnum opus impress the audiences? Find out

The much-anticipated magnum opus from the Malayalam industry starring Mohanlal in the direction of Priyadarshan has finally hit the theatres. After a long time, the theatres have been witnessing massive crowds to watch this most expensive Malayalam film. Netizens have also taken to Twitter and thronged their reviews by calling it Masterpiece, cult classic, nothing less than Baahubali, etc.

Fans and general audiences seem to have enjoyed the film to the fullest, as it gets appreciation and praise from all corners. While netizens are lauding for such an expensive and biggest film, some are calling it a cult classic one. Visual and music are getting extra points from fans as they are top-notch. Mohanlal has yet again stolen hearts with his majestic performance as royal king along with star-studded cast. While netizens are also satisfied with the film, given the immense it has given out.

#Marakkar is definitely not as bad as what those haters says. Yes, screenplay is average. But the two war scenes itself is worth your penny. Such quality making and VFX. Probably the best ever in Indian cinema. And as makers said, film is high on emotional side. pic.twitter.com/pGF8E84OVY — amaljith (@AmaljithJithu) December 2, 2021

Believe me, this is a Malayalam movie#Marakkar pic.twitter.com/aTmZWeesKa — Malayalam Troll Videos (@malluTrollVideo) December 2, 2021

As Tamil Guy I’m 45 minutes into the first half and honestly it picks up slow but it’s just the build up for the story , as the movie progresses it has all the elements to build up into a great story so far visuals , storytelling and characters wow..@Mohanlal #Marakkar — Vicky (@kavin_follower2) December 2, 2021

The actor is seen in the role of a naval chief. Mohanlal will be playing the character named Kunjali Marakkar IV. The film will also feature actors like Manju Warrier, Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty and Prabhu in key roles. Even before the grand release in India, at the 67th National Film Awards, the film won three awards- Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design.