Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Vijay Sethupathi makes surprise visit on set & watches Mohanlal shoot; VIDEO

Marakkar: Arabia Samudra Simham, is the most expensive Malayalam movie to be made so far and rightfully so. This big-budget movie stars Mohanlal, in the titular role, the most celebrated actor of Malayalam cinema. The Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal took to Twitter and shared a BTS video, where it gives a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi visiting the sets and of the shoot.

Vijay Sethupathi visited the sets of Mohanlal and met everyone in a smile. The actor can be seen shaking hands and hugging Mohanlal, director Priyadarshan, Suniel Shetty and other cast and crew members. In another shot, Vijay can be seen watching Mohanlal clad in full Marakkar warlord costume shoot for the historic film.

Sharing the video, Mohanlal wrote, "Behind the scenes of #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham : @VijaySethuOffl visit." Fans are going gaga over witnessing the two biggest superstars, Mohanlal and Vijay Sethupathi together and are also trending the video on Twitter.

A few days ago, Thala Ajith surprised Mohanlal and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on the sets of their upcoming historical war epic Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Marakkar: Arabia Samudra Simham is directed by renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan and produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla’s Confident Group and C.J. Roy’s Moonshot Entertainment. A star-studded film, apart from Mohanlal it also stars Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Paresh Rawal, Keerthy Suresh, Suhasini, Ashok Selvam, Pranav and Kalyani. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 2, 2021.