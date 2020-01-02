Marakkar: Arabikdalinte Simham First Look: Mohanlal prepares for a battle as the brave naval chief

The south film, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will have megastar Mohanlal essaying the role of a naval commander from India named Kunjali Marakkar.

The Big Brother and Lucifer star Mohanlal will be seen in the upcoming film titled Marakkar: Arabikdalinte Simham. This film is written and directed by the Bhool Bhulaiyaa director Priyadarshan. The south film, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will have megastar Mohanlal essaying the role of the first naval commander from India named Kunjali Marakkar. The lead star is seen riding a horse in his Kunjali Marakkar look. Mohanlal looks fierce and intense in the first look poster. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared the first look poster of the film, Marakkar: Arabikdalinte Simham on his official Facebook page.

The film is backed by Aashirwad Cinemas who also shared the Priyadarshan directorial's first look poster on Twitter. The south period drama is set on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who was a decorated naval chief of the Zamorin. The film is based in the 16th century era in Kerala. The Mohanlal starrer, Marakkar: Arabikdalinte Simham will also feature Asuran actress Manju Warrier, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Mukesh and Suhasini Maniratnam. As per the latest reports on the film starring Mohanlal in the lead will also feature his son, Pranav Mohanlal anddirector Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan in a special appearance.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will cover 5000 screens across the globe. The south drama will be releasing in multiple languages. The Mohanlal starrer will hit the big screen on 26th March. The fans are now eagerly waiting to see the south magnum opus that will see Malayalam megastar Mohanlal in a brave character.

(ALSO READ: Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham to release on THIS date? Find Out)

Credits :Twitter

Read More