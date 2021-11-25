Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea Teaser 2: Mohanlal starrer promises a visual spectacle

Directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea starring Mohanlal in the lead role has set high expectations among the audience. Ahead of the grand release, the makers have unveiled a new teaser that looks every bit intriguing. The teaser gives us a glimpse into an intense fight sequence with Mohanlal and it looks magnum in every way.

Keerthy Suresh, in a powerful and royal avatar, manages to steal the show. Even with no dialogues at all, the teaser looks impactful. The BGM in the Marakkar teaser takes the cake. The upcoming magnum opus also has Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Ashok Selvan and Others.

Even before its grand release in India, at the 67th National Film Awards, the film won three awards—Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design. Marakkar is scheduled to release worldwide on 2 December 2021.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has a couple of films in the kitty. He is shooting for the next, Monster The film is scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

He also has 12th Man helmed by Jeethu Joseph and Bro Daddy idirected by Prithviraj Sukumaran and produced by Antony Perumbavoor.