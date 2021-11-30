Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea trailer is incredible; Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh look promising

Mohanlal's Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea trailer is finally out and it looks every bit grand. Also starring Keerthy Suresh, the Marakkar trailer is very well crafted with grand visuals and BGM. Mohanlal's transformation as Kunjali Marakkar IV and the fight scenes in the trailer will leave you stunned.

Written and directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor Under the Banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the upcoming Pan India project also stars Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Fazil, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Ashok Selvan, and others.

Check out the trailer below:

Also Read: Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal on working with son Pranav: Has done good job as my younger version

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is based on Kunjali Marakkar IV, the admiral of the fleet of the Samoothiri. Even before the grand release in India, at the 67th National Film Awards, the film won three awards- Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design.

Music is by Ronnie Raphael while Thiru is the cinematographer and Aiyappan Nair M.S is the editor. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is releasing on December 2, 2021.