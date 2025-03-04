Marco actor Jagadeesh shares his opinion about violence in cinema amidst ongoing criticisms

The question of the portrayal of violence in cinema and the influence it has on the audience has been going on since time immemorial. It has become the topic of discussion in Kerala, owing to the recent chain of violent crimes, especially among the youth of the state.

While several prominent names immediately came out calling for a ban on portraying violence in cinema, others acknowledged the influence cinema has on the audience and called for a more mature and more responsible portrayal of the same.

In the latest update, veteran actor Jagadeesh shared his opinions on the matter during a recent press meet prior to the release of his next film, Pariwar. The actor mentioned that while his characters in films may support violence, he, in real life, does not. He further questioned whether the audiences like the character or the actor as a human being.

The Falimy actor cited the example of Rajkumar Hirani’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai and pointed out that the film promotes Gandhian values. He questioned how many people imbibed those positive values. He further highlighted that it would not be right to say that the audience will only be influenced by the negatives and not the positives.

Jagadeesh portrayed the character of Tony Isaac, the antagonist in Unni Mukundan’s action thriller Marco. The film, which was released in December 2024, is said to be one of the most violent films to come out of the Malayalam film industry.

Talking about the character, Jagadeesh reiterated that it is his character in Marco that likes violence, and that he as a person has never spoken in favor of it. He further added that whenever he visits any educational institution as a guest, he always conveys the message of love.

He concluded by saying that if the audiences were not willing to accept what Jagadeesh, the individual, was saying but would happily accept what Tony Isaac, the character, does, then that was definitely something that needed to be looked into.

Marco, as mentioned earlier, was a 2024 crime action drama film helmed by Haneef Adeni. The film starred Unni Mukundan in the lead role, along with Yukti Thareja, Siddique, and more in crucial roles. While the film was widely accepted at the time of release, several people also criticized the film for its rampant glorification of violence.

Coming to Jagadeesh’s work front, the actor was last seen in the crime thriller film Officer on Duty, which featured Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani in the lead roles. The film hit the silver screens in February and has garnered a positive response from critics and fans alike.

The actor will next be seen in the comedy film Pariwar, which also features Indrans, Mottai Rajendran, and more in crucial roles. The film is helmed by Ulsav Rajeev and will hit the screens on March 7th.