Marco actor Unni Mukundan announces decision to step down as treasurer of AMMA months after mass resignations

Unni Mukundan has made an impressive impact at the box office with his recent film, Marco. Thanks to its electrifying action sequences and engaging storyline, the movie has won over viewers and has become the top-grossing Malayalam film in recent times. With all this attention, the actor has now revealed a new decision.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Unni Mukundan penned a long note announcing his resignation from AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), stepping down from his position as the treasurer.

His decision comes as a surprise, especially since it occurs months after the mass resignation of several AMMA members in 2024, following the surfacing of the Hema Committee report findings.

However, in Unni Mukundan's case, the actor highlighted his overloaded work commitments, including hectic schedules for films like Marco and other production ventures he has undertaken.

The actor revealed how his mental health has been impacted by this busy schedule, and he now wishes to prioritize his personal life. He believes he can no longer fulfill the commitments of the organization to the best of his ability.

An excerpt from his long note read, “I now realize the importance of stepping back to focus on my own well-being and that of my family. While I have always given my best in serving this role, I recognize that I can no longer fulfill my duties effectively given the growing commitments ahead.”

In conclusion, Unni Mukundan assured his followers that he would remain in the position of treasurer until a new member is appointed to ensure a smooth transition.

