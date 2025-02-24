Marco actor Unni Mukundan reacts angrily as fan films him up close, snatches phone for invading space; WATCH viral video

Unni Mukundan has been on cloud nine ever since the success of Marco. Now, his recently released film Get-Set Baby is also receiving positive responses from viewers. As part of the promotions, the actor visited a multiplex in his city to interact with fans. However, a fan encounter at PVR seemingly left him irritated, and a video of the incident is now going viral across social media.

In the viral clip, Unni Mukundan is seen walking towards the cinema hall with a few members of his team. As soon as a fan spots him, he follows the actor around the multiplex and films him from an uncomfortably close distance. While the Marco actor initially tried to remain patient, he eventually lost his temper and snatched the fan’s phone for invading his space and not maintaining a respectful distance.

Unni Mukundan then put the phone in his pocket. Surprised, the fan quickly reached into his pocket, retrieved the phone, and left the premises. The actor appeared visibly irritated throughout the incident, while others captured the moment on their cameras.

Take a look at the video below:

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, fans took to the comment section to share their reactions. A user wrote, "I don't know why.. but the fan (I assume he is one) shouldn't take videos like that.."

Meanwhile, another comment read, "Everyone have their own boundaries these fans shouldn't over step them... look at how close that guy was to his face would make anyone uncomfortable."

However, some criticized Unni Mukundan for being rude to his fan and commented, "Very worst behavior."

Coming to his work front, Unni Mukundan's previous film Marco was a massive success and brought him widespread recognition. Recently, his film Get-Set Baby hit the big screens and received an overwhelming response as well.

Have you watched Get-Set Baby in theaters? If yes, don’t forget to share your review with us in the comments below!