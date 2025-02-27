Marco Hindi OTT release: When and where to watch Unni Mukundan starrer action thriller online

The Malayalam action thriller Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, hit the silver screens in December last year. The film was a massive box office success, earning praise from both fans and critics alike.

When and where to watch Marco in Hindi

Earlier this month, Marco began streaming in Malayalam on SonyLIV. Even after its OTT release, the film continued to receive appreciation from audiences worldwide. In the latest update, the Hindi dubbed version of Marco is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Notably, Marco is one of the few Malayalam films to be streamed in different languages on separate streaming platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Marco

Marco follows the story of its titular character, the adopted son of the Adattu Crime Family. A ruthless criminal, Marco fully embraces his dark persona. The film revolves around his quest for vengeance against his enemies for the murder of his stepbrother, Victor.

Cast and crew of Marco

Marco is an action thriller starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film marks the duo’s second collaboration after the 2019 film Mikhael. The movie also features an ensemble cast, including Yukti Thareja, Siddique, Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh, and many more in crucial roles.

Produced by Shareef Muhammed and Unni Mukundan under the banners of Cubes Entertainment and Unni Mukundan Films, Marco boasts a strong technical team. Renowned composer Ravi Basrur, known for his work in the KGF franchise and Salaar, crafted the film’s soundtrack. Chandru Selvaraj handled the cinematography, while Shameer Muhammed took charge of editing.

Advertisement

On the work front, Unni Mukundan’s latest film, a family comedy entertainer titled Get Set Baby, hit the silver screens on February 21. Directed by Vinay Govind, the film features an ensemble cast, including Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shyam Mohan, and Johny Antony in key roles.

YV Rajesh and Anoop Ravindran penned the script, while Sajiv Soman, Prakshali Jain, and Suunil Jain produced the film. Alex J. Pulickal handled the cinematography, with Arju Benn in charge of editing.