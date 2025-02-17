Marco on OTT: Unni Mukundan’s most violent film debuts online; check out how fans are reacting

Unni Mukundan delivered a massive hit at the box office with the release of his film Marco. The movie has performed well and its reception from the audience has been quite high. It was recently when the Malayalam action flick was released for OTT streaming on Sony LIV and ever since there has been a staggering response from audiences as well.

Well, social media seems to be filled with audiences and fans leaving their first-hand reviews of Marco after having watched it on OTT. On a broader approach, it seems that the action flick has failed to impress considerably since many have found the use of violence in the movie to be extremely brutal.

A strong number of fans have questioned how the film was allowed to be released in the first place, considering the disturbing visuals and screenplay in most of the sections.

Some more fans have also critiqued how the presentation of just plain violence and action seems to have ruined the very plot and storyline of the movie, disbalancing its strong foothold.

Nonetheless, there have also been some more fans who have appreciated the new kind of film which Malayalam cinema has come up with Marco, applauding how its OTT viewing is just as impactful as its theatrical release.

Check out the fan reactions here:

In other news, just a few days back, Unni Mukundan in an interview with Galatta Plus, defended the use of violence as shown in Marco. The actor emphasised how the brutality which is shown on-screen in his movie is not even a fraction of what happens every day in the society around us.

He said, “Marco doesn’t even show ten percent of the violence present in our society. Violence has been a part of human evolution. We have attained peace through wars. Above all, survival is our ultimate goal. I’m not saying it is an excuse to show violence on screen, but the fact remains that violence exists in our society.”