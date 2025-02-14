Marco OTT release: Raw version of Unni Mukundan's film will not be out due to complaints; fans feel disappointed

Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, made its digital debut on SonyLIV on February 14. While the makers initially announced that the raw and uncut version would release on OTT, it has now been confirmed that no such version is available on the platform. Due to several complaints, the theatrical version has been released on the streaming platform.

The makers of Marco took to their social media handles and stated that they initially planned to release the uncut version on OTT. However, due to multiple complaints to the Ministry of Broadcasting, they were unable to proceed. They mentioned that as a responsible production company, they ensured compliance with all regulations while preserving the film’s essence.

Due to this, they had to release the same theatrical version on OTT. They expressed excitement about bringing Marco to a wider audience on SonyLIV and hoped for continued support from fans and viewers.

"Initially, we have planned to release ‘Marco’ uncut version for OTT. However, since various complaints were raised to the Ministry of Broadcasting, we were unable to proceed with that version. As a responsible production company, we have ensured compliance with all regulatory guidelines while maintaining the film’s core essence and cinematic experience. Hence we were forced to proceed with the same theatrical content on OTT also," their statement read.

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after the Marco makers released the statement, fans took to the comment section to express their disappointment. A social media user wrote, "I guess these people simply lied, just so there would be some hype around the OTT release," while another commented, "release the uncut version in another platform."

"You are dealing with wrong wrong audience," a user commented. "We are really sad," another person wrote "Should have released in Netflix bro," read some a comment.

Marco is a neo-noir action thriller directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed. Starring Unni Mukundan, the film is a spinoff of Mikhael (2019) and released worldwide on December 20, 2024.