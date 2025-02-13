Marco star Unni Mukundan talks about brutality in Malayalam cinema, ‘Violence has been a part of human evolution’

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, Marco, helmed by Haneef Adeni. The film hit the silver screens in December last year and has garnered praise from fans all over the country.

The film hailed as one of the most violent Indian movies ever made, also sparked debate among cinephiles all over, especially concerning the manner of violence depicted in the film. Unni Mukundan addressed this discourse in a recent interview with Baradwaj Rangan for Galatta Plus, saying, “Marco doesn’t even show ten percent of the violence present in our society.”

The Malikappuram actor further elaborated, saying violence has been a part of human evolution and is a part of society. He said: “Violence has been a part of human evolution. We have attained peace through wars. Above all, survival is our ultimate goal. I’m not saying it is an excuse to show violence on screen, but the fact remains that violence exists in our society.”

Marco follows the story of the eponymous character, a gritty gangster who aims to avenge the murder of his stepbrother. The film is an action thriller set against the backdrop of the Kochi underworld and uses family drama as its driving force. Prior to its release, the film received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC and was even compared to other violent films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s Kill.

Apart from Unni Mukundan, the film also features Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan, Yukti Thareja, Sreejith Ravi, and more in crucial roles. The film, which is the fourth directorial venture of Haneef Adeni, marks his second collaboration with the Jai Ganesh actor after Mikhael.

Advertisement

Marco was bankrolled by Cubes Entertainment, while Chandru Selvaraj cranked the camera for the film. Renowned editor Shameer Muhammed took care of the film’s editing, while Ravi Basrur of KGF fame composed the music for the film.

Coming to Unni Mukundan’s work front, the actor is gearing up for his next release, Get-Set Baby, a comedy-drama helmed by Vinay Govind. The film also features Vaazhai actress Nikhila Vimal, as well as Chemban Vinod Jose, Shyam Mohan, Johny Antony, and more.

The film was penned by YV Rajesh, who is known for films like Gulumaal and Marubhoomiyile Aana, along with Anoop Ravindran. Alex J Pulickal and Arju Benn take care of the cinematography and editing, respectively. The film is all set to hit the theaters on February 21st.