Marco Tamil release date, storyline, full star cast; here's everything you need to know about Unni Mukundan's action thriller movie
As Marco’s Tamil dubbed version is going to release in theaters, let’s find out all about the film here.
Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, was initially released in Malayalam in theaters on December 20. Following the movie's success, the makers decided to release it in both Telugu and Tamil languages. While the Telugu dubbed version is set to hit the big screens on January 1, here’s everything you need to know about the Tamil release of the film.
Marco (Tamil) release date and star cast
The Tamil dubbed version of Marco is all set to release in theaters this week on January 3. The announcement was recently made by the makers and Unni Mukundan via their social media handles.
Meanwhile, Marco features a talented ensemble cast led by Unni Mukundan. The star cast also features Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu, Kabir, Anson Paul and Yukti Thareja.
The cast also includes Ishaan Shoukath, Sreejith Ravi, Dinesh Prabhakar, Arjun Nandhakumar, Riyaz Khan, and Suneesh Nambiar amongst others.
Marco (Tamil) runtime and certification
The Tamil dubbed version of Unni Mukundan starrer Marco has also received an 'A' certificate from the censor board. Meanwhile, the runtime of the movie is reportedly 2 hours and 25 minutes.
Marco (Tamil) trailer and plot
Victor, a blind man, witnesses his friend Wasim’s murder and identifies Russell Issac as the culprit with the help of his scent and vehicle. To silence him, Russell kills Victor, leaving his brother George devastated. Marco, their adopted sibling, returns from Italy and vows to avenge Victor.
Defying his brother Peter’s pleas, Marco uncovers Tony Issac’s role in the crime and confronts him after George is attacked. Marco rescues Victor’s pregnant partner, Isha, but Russell and Cyrus retaliate, killing Isha and Marco’s fiancée, Maria. Injured but determined, Marco battles Russell and Cyrus, ultimately defeating them and saving the newborn, though he is left mourning his family.
