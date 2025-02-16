Marco Deleted Scene: Riyaz Khan's fight sequences with Unni Mukundan out after outrage; here's where to watch it

Marco makers had earlier announced that the fight scenes omitted from the theatrical version would be included in the OTT release. These sequences also featured actor Riyaz Khan. However, fans were disappointed when the makers later revealed that the extended cut would not be available on OTT due to multiple complaints, and only the theatrical version would stream on SonyLIV.

In response to fans’ disappointment, the makers recently took to Instagram to announce that they have released the action scenes featuring Riyaz Khan on YouTube.

The Marco team announced that they had released Riyaz Khan’s deleted fight scenes on Cubes Entertainment’s YouTube channel. They assured fans that the decision aligned with their earlier promise, as the scene did not contain excessive violence.

They clarified that they could not be responsible for any other circulating information beyond their control. The team further mentioned their commitment to following rules and regulations. They thanked viewers for their continued support and encouraged them to enjoy Marco on digital platforms.

"As promised by the producer and production company, we have released Actor Riyaz Khan’s deleted sequences via Cubes Entertainments YouTube channel, as this is a fight scene with no excessive violence involved. We always stand by our commitments and ensure that we deliver on our word. However, we cannot take responsibility for other circulating information that falls beyond our control, as we remain committed to adhering to prevailing rules and regulations," the statement read.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below:

Unni Mukundan starrer Marco is a Malayalam action thriller movie directed by renowned filmmaker Haneef Adeni. Produced by Shareef Muhammed, the film is a spinoff of Mikhael (2019). Released on December 20 last year, it received critical acclaim and became the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film and one of the year’s top earners.

If you have already watched Unni Mukundan starrer Marco on OTT, then do share your review with us in the comments below.