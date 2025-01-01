Marco: Unni Mukundan's action thriller falls prey to piracy; full movie gets leaked online in HD quality

Marco, starring Unni Mukundan, has been running successfully since its theatrical release on December 20. The film has become a hot topic due to its engaging content, with some even drawing comparisons to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. However, it has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy and has been leaked online across various platforms.

According to reports, Marco is available for free on torrent websites, including 1TamilMV and TamilBlasters. The movie can be streamed or downloaded from these piracy sites with just a click. Even a theatrical print of the original Malayalam version of Marco has been leaked online.

While the movie continues to perform well in theaters, it remains to be seen whether this leak will impact its box office performance. Additionally, other films like Viduthalai Part 2 and UI also faced online leaks on the day of their release.

According to a Mathrubhumi report, the cyber cell in Kochi earlier arrested a man for circulating the pirated version of Marco online. The accused was identified as a BTech student. He had reportedly shared the link to Unni Mukundan's movie on social media.

The cyber police reported that during the initial questioning, the accused denied recording the movie himself in theaters. Instead, he confessed to sharing a link he had received from another person. He explained that his intention was to increase his reach on Instagram.

Coming back to the film, the Telugu-dubbed version of Marco has released in theaters today, January 1. The Tamil-dubbed version of the Unni Mukundan starrer will now hit the big screens on January 3.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Marco will soon be streaming on OTT platforms in multiple languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Telugu. The film will reportedly make its digital debut on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. Therefore, the movie can be expected to release during the last week of January or the first week of February.

Moreover, the OTT version of the film might have an extended runtime, including scenes that couldn't make it through the censor board.

