Marco vs Rekhachithram: Which Malayalam movie’s upcoming OTT release has you most excited?

Malayalam movies Marco and Rekhachithram have made quite the buzz and are soon set to arrive on OTT for streaming. Marco is announced to be released on Sony LIV and begin streaming on February 14, 2025.

On the other hand, Rekhachithram is also reported to be available on Sony LIV, but an official date is yet to be announced by the platform and its makers.

The movie Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, is a spinoff movie hailing from the 2019 flick Mikhael with Nivin Pauly in the lead. The neo-noir action thriller directed by Haneef Adheni features the tale of Marco, who is part of a prominent gold trading family in the city.

However, things turn dark when his family members are murdered, with Marco and his brother setting out to find the culprits in their own manner. How they find them and what happens next sets up the rest of the film.

The movie is said to be the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time with an ensemble cast of actors like Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, and more.

On the other hand, Rekhachithram is a mystery crime thriller starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, with Mammootty playing a cameo. The movie follows the tale of a newly re-instated SHO who is assigned the investigation of a suicide case.

As the officer delves deeper into the case, the disappearance of a young girl from years ago is brought to light, serving as the rest of the tale. Out of these movies, which one has you excited the most?

