Mari Selvaraj’s next film after Karnan to have Dhruv Vikram as the lead actor?

Mari Selvaraj, who shot to a huge fame with his critically acclaimed film Pariyerum Perumal will reportedly collaborate with Dhruv Vikram.

Though he is just one film old, Kollywood director Mari Selvaraj has managed to gain a lot of popularity in Tamil Nadu. He has now emerged to be a critically acclaimed director, and all eyes are on his next film Karnan. The film has Dhanush as the lead actor, and the makers are expected to restart the shooting process to finish few more portions of the film. Now, a new report has come up stating that the director’s next film after Karnan will have Dhruv Vikram as the male lead.

While no official announcement is made about it yet, this report has still managed to grab the attention of movie buffs. Meanwhile, Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan has Gouri Kishan, who shot to fame after her role as young Jaanu in Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi starrer 96, in a key role. As the director’s previous movie Pariyerum Perumal was lauded by fans and critics alike, Karnan is one of the highly anticipated films in Kollywood.

On the other hand, Dhruv Vikram will be collaborating with sensational director Karthik Subbaraj for his next film. In the film, he will be sharing the screen space with his father and Kollywood’s popular actor Chiyaan Vikram. Touted to be a gangster flick, the makers are expected to share more details about the film in the upcoming days. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander and it will be bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under his home banner Seven Screen Studio.

