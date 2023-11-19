Mari Selvaraj says director Vetrimaaran’s projects with Suriya and Vijay can impact Tamil box office

Mari Selvaraj, the director of films like Karnan and Maamannan was recently seen along with filmmakers like Vetrimaaran, Mani Ratnam, Sudha Kongara, Vintohraj, and Madonne Ashwin for the Mega Tamil Roundtable interview with Baradwaj Rangan on Galatta Plus.

During the roundtable interview, the directors discussed the number games that have affected films in the Tamil industry and how it affects films individually in a way that can lead to make or break the system. Discussing that director Mari Selvaraj pointed out how a film’s existing record or number aim can be easily beaten, especially by a director like Vetrimaaran collaborating with Suriya and Vijay.

Mari Selvaraj about breaking box office records

Mari Selvaraj talked about how the existing number of box office records in the film industry is being taken up as a big criterion for making or breaking a movie, highlighting how some audiences use it as a viable point for a film that may not even connect to them.

Discussing how the number games can change drastically he urged that if someone like director Vetrimaaran who is working with a big actor like Suriya and is also rumored of working with Thalapathy Vijay can easily break the existing records with his films.

Vetrimaaran's projects with Suriya and Thalapathy Vijay

For the unversed, Vetrimaaran who is currently making his film Viduthalaai Part 2 with Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, and Manju Warrier is already in the works of making his film Vaadivaasal with Suriya in the lead role. The story of the film is expected to revolve around Picchi and Marudan who are going to participate in the local bull game, jallikaatu in the Chellaiyi festival and subdue a bull that caused Picchi’s father to die.

Moreover, there has been long-time speculation of Thalapathy Vijay and Vetrimaaran joining hands together for a film which is said to be based on the book Shoes of the Dead written by Kota Neelima. The story revolves around a man who has made it his life’s mission to avenge his brother who had died due to financial debt caused by damaged corps and a corrupt system.

ALSO READ: Viduthalai Part 2: Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier to play married couple, undergo de-aging process