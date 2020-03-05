Mari Selvaraj's next to have Dhruv Vikram in the lead? Find out

Mari Selvaraj, who is currently busy with Dhanush's Karnan, will be directing Adithya Varma famed actor Dhruv Vikram's next.

Pariyerum Perumal fame director Mari Selvaraj, who recently directed Dhanush’s Karnan, will reportedly be directing Dhruv Vikram’s next film. Dhruv Vikram made his debut with Adithya Varma last year. The son of popular Kollywood star Chiyaan Vikram, Dhruv’s performance in Adithya Varma was widely applauded. The film was the remake of super hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which had Vijay Devarakonda as the lead. Some reports suggest that this new film will be bankrolled by produced by E4 Entertainment and Banita Sandhu will be seen as the female lead.

Popular Kollywood star Priya Anand will also be seen playing an important role. However, an official announcement of the project has not been made yet. Mari Selvaraj made his directorial debut with Pariyerum Perumal, which was critically acclaimed and was received well by the audience too. He made his debut after working as an assistant director in many critically acclaimed films like Kattradhu Thamizh MA, Thanga Meengal and Taramani.

Meanwhile, his film with Dhanush, Karnan, was wrapped up recently. Karnan also has Mollywood star Lal in a key role. The actor had earlier taken to his Instagram space and shared few photos with Dhanush from the sets. 96 famed actor Gauri Kishan will also be seen playing a key role in the film. The film, which was earlier called D41, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu and it is being said that Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as the female lead.

