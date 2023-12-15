Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran ties the knot with Aishwarya Prabhu; Mani Ratnam, Vishal attend

Aishwarya Prabhu, daughter of the esteemed actor Prabhu and sister to actor Vikram Prabhu, exchanged vows recently in Chennai. She got hitched to Adhik Ravichandran, the director of the film Mark Antony. Pictures from their wedding ceremony have emerged online, and among the attendees, were well-known celebrities.

To bless the newly married couple actor Vishal, Mani Ratnam along with his wife and actress Suhasini, actress Lissy, Khushbu Sundar along with her husband, Dulquer Salmaan along with his wife Amal Sufiya, and many other celebrities were seen in attendance at the wedding celebration.

Check photos of newlyweds Aishwarya Prabhu and Adhik Ravichandran below

More about Aishwarya Prabhu and Adhik Ravichandran

Aishwarya's first marriage in 2009, was to Kunal, who happens to be actor Prabhu's younger sister Thenmozhi's son. The grand wedding was attended by many celebrities like Jayalalitha and Ajith Kumar, who graced the celebration, given Sivaji Ganesan's lineage. However, due to familial strains, Aishwarya's initial marriage ended in divorce.

Post-divorce, she ventured into her passion for baking, establishing her cake-making business, which garnered a positive reception. During this phase, her friendship with director Adhik Ravichandran eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship. Both families approved of their relationship, paving the way for the wedding.

More about Adhik Ravichandran's recent blockbuster film Mark Antony

Adhik Ravichandran's recent blockbuster film, Mark Antony, raked in an impressive Rs. 100 crore, adding more flair to the marriage. Mark Antony is a science fiction action comedy film directed by Adhik Ravichandran and starring Vishal and SJ Suryah. The film made its theatrical debut on September 15.

Advertisement

In this science fiction action black comedy, a talented ensemble cast takes the stage, with Vishal assuming a dual role as Antony, Mark's father, and Jackie's best friend, as well as Mark, Antony's son. S. J. Suryah also impresses in a dual role, portraying Jackie Pandian, Antony's best friend, and Madhan's father, along with Madhan Pandian, Jackie's son. Ritu Varma adds her charm as Ramya, Antony's girlfriend, while Abhinaya portrays Vedhavalli, Mark's mother, and Antony's wife.

Check out Adhik Ravichandran's recent blockbuster film Mark Antony trailer below

The cast also includes Selvaraghavan, Sunil, Nizhalgal Ravi, Redin Kingsley, Gold D.S.G, Y. G. Mahendran, Vishnu Priya Gandhi, Mohan Vaidya, Meera Krishnan, Sendrayan, Billy Muralee, Swetha Venkit, Anitha Sampath, and Madan Pandian, with Karthi lending his voice as the narrator.

The film's script, co-authored by SJ Arjun and Savari Muthu, found its direction in the capable hands of Adhik Ravichandran, while GV Prakash Kumar composed the evocative music. Abinandhan Ramanujam skillfully managed the cinematography, Vijay Velukutty oversaw the editing, and S. Vinod Kumar produced the film under his Mini Studio banner.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej wishes her 'baby' Lavanya Tripathi on birthday; shares unseen wedding and honeymoon photos