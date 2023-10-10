Mark Antony OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch the Vishal and SJ Suryah starrer sci-fi action comedy

Vishal's biggest hit film, Mark Antony, which made its theatrical debut on September 15, is all set for its digital release as it joins the prestigious Rs 100 crore club worldwide, marking a significant milestone in the actor's career. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, has been creating waves since its release and is now gearing up to premiere on Prime Video on October 20.

About Mark Antony

In Mark Antony, Vishal essays a dual role, portraying the character of Mark, a mechanic who happens to be the son of a slain gangster. The movie takes a unique twist as Mark stumbles upon a time-travel telephone invented by scientist Chiranjeevi. Using this intriguing device, he embarks on a journey to connect with his late father, Antony. Initially, Mark holds a belief that his father is a villain responsible for his mother's demise. However, the time-travel experience unravels the truth, leading to an engaging narrative filled with revelations and emotional depth.

The film boasts a cast, with S J Suryah delivering a captivating performance as Jackie Pandian, Antony's best friend. Joining them are Ritu Varma, Sunil, Abhinaya, K Selvaraghavan, Y G Mahendran, and Mohan Vaidya, who all contribute to the movie's gripping storyline.

Mark Antony has garnered attention for its unique storyline and outstanding performances, but it also made headlines for a particular scene featuring the late actor Silk Smitha. The makers later clarified that they had employed a look-alike for the scene, respecting the legacy of the iconic actress.

Mark Antony’s 25 day mark

Recently Vishal took it to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and expressed his gratitude and support for the film as it reached a 25-day mark in theatres. The Thupparivaalan actor wrote, ‘Absolutely delighted to share the landmark 25th day of the Mega Blockbuster #MarkAntony running in theatres near you. Feeling ecstatic that you all loved the movie & entered the #WorldOfMarkAntony every passing day since 15th Sep. Thanking each & everyone of you and credits to the entire cast & crew of #TeamMarkAntony for making this a humongous hit, many thanks and I bow down to one and all who respected the film and came to watch the movie in theatres worldwide, God Bless.’

Vishal's previous film, Laththi directed by A. Vinoth Kumar, received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. However, Mark Antony has undoubtedly reaffirmed Vishal's position as a prominent actor in the industry, and fans are eagerly awaiting its digital release on Prime Video. The actor is next set to act and direct the sequel to his 2017 film Thupparivaalan essaying the role of a detective similar to Sherlock Holmes.

