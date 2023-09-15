Mark Antony Twitter Review: Is Vishal and SJ Suryah's film a hit or miss? Check audiences reaction

Vishal's Mark Antony film released today in theatres amid huge buzz. The film, which has been released in Tamil and Telugu, opened up with good response at the cinema halls. The audience was thronged to watch the theatre after piquing the trailer, posters and songs. Looks like, Mark Antony managed to impress the audience.

Several audiences who watched the film at theatres took to Twitter and shared their reviews. Going by the initial response, Vishal might have bagged a hit. If the reviews continue to be positive, then this would be huge for the actor after several flops Laththi, and Veerame Vaagai Soodavum.

Netizens who have watched the movie liked the concept of the time machine and gangster mixture. Action and comedy scenes worked well among the audiences as the theatres were filled with laughter and awe. SJ Suryah's performance has stolen the show, as per the audience's review. Mark Antony is also being called the comeback movie of Vishal.

The audience also can't keep calm watching Thalapathy Vijay's name in the special thanks. For the unversed, the superstar has supported the team of Mark Antony, watched the teaser and praised Vishal.

A fan who watched Mark Antony wrote on Twitter, "Absolutely MAD MAX" - SMASH HIT. @iam_SJSuryah Nails His Performance @VishalKOfficial Shines as #MarkAntony. Mind-Blowing Fights and Heart-Pounding BGM by @gvprakash. Prepare for a Mad Climax and Non-Stop Entertainment!!."

Another user wrote, "Whacky&Quirky Situations Compliments the intended humor the script tried to achieve. @iam_SJSuryah 2nd half Verithanam Rofl max @gvprakash BGM treatment as 90s was so good for the movie. @Adhikravi Ideas are fresh NO LOGIC ONLY MAGIC n FUN.Good Weekend Watch."

Fans call Vishal's Mark Antony film 'good weekend watch', check out Twitter reviews here:

About Mark Antony

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Mark Antony is billed to be a science-fiction comedy and the expectations from the film are particularly high. Mark Antony features Ritu Varma as the female protagonist and SJ Suryah in the lead role as well. Actor-music director G V Prakash Kumar has composed the soundtrack for the film.

