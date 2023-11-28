Mark Antony's Vishal questioned by CBI for CBFC debacle; says 'need to step in to stand up against corruption'

Vishal Krishna has been a part of the film industry for nearly 19 years now. Over time, the actor got his fair share of limelight for his works, on and off the screen. Most recently, the actor came to the forefront alleging that he was asked to pay 6.5 lakh rupees by the CBFC, Mumbai, for the Hindi censor rights of his latest film, Mark Antony. The actor had taken to social media to call out the incident.

In the latest update, the actor was summoned by the CBI for questioning regarding the case. Vishal even shared his experience with the CBI after the questioning. The actor revealed it was a completely new experience and was glad about how the inquiry was conducted. He also added that it was important to stand up against corruption in real life, too, and not just in reel life.

Check out his tweet below:

More about the incident

Vishal’s latest film, Mark Antony, which also features SJ Suryah in the lead and is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, was released earlier this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. In September this year, the actor came out with a shocking revelation that he was asked to pay 6.5 lakhs in two installments by the CBFC for the film’s smooth release.

The Enemy actor revealed that he was asked to pay 3 lakhs for the screening and 3.5 lakhs after the screening for the certification of the film. He revealed that he had to pay the amount as a lot was at stake. He also added that he had recorded all the conversations he had with the CBFC representative.

In his tweet, Vishal also tagged Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and PM Narendra Modi, where he called out the CBFC for corruption. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting quickly replied to the mail, saying they would look into it and that they had zero tolerance for corruption.

About Mark Antony

Mark Antony is a science fiction action comedy film written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film features Ritu Varma, YG Mahendran, Selvaraghavan, and more in prominent roles, apart from Vishal and SJ Suryah.

The film is bankrolled by Mini Studios, and the music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The camera for the film is cranked by Abhinandan Ramanujam, and Vijay Velukkutty acts as the film’s editor. The film received widespread positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

