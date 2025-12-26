Mark on OTT: Where to watch Kichcha Sudeepa’s cop action thriller online after its theatrical run?

Mark, starring Kichcha Sudeepa in the lead role, was released in theatres on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. While the film is still running in theatres, reports indicate that its digital rights have been sold.

Where to watch Mark on OTT?

According to online reports, Mark is speculated to begin streaming on JioHotstar. While there is no official confirmation yet, the film is expected to arrive on the platform sometime in January 2026, potentially after wrapping up its theatrical run.

If this turns out to be true, the movie would become the second direct Kannada film to stream on JioHotstar after the comedy flick Su From So.

However, an earlier report from OTTPlay also suggests that either ZEE5 or Amazon Prime Video might acquire the digital rights. This speculation is based on the fact that Kichcha Sudeepa’s previous releases premiered on ZEE5, while the producer’s earlier venture was released on Prime Video.

Official trailer and plot of Mark

Mark follows the story of Ajay Markandayya, a suspended police officer known for his ruthless nature and unbreakable determination. As he returns to duty, he takes on a powerful nexus of gangsters and corrupt politicians in his quest to restore justice.

The film explores how he accomplishes this mission and the challenges he faces along the way.

Cast and crew of Mark

Mark stars Kichcha Sudeepa in the lead role, alongside Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, the film marks the filmmaker’s second collaboration with the actor after the actioner Max. The movie features music and background scores composed by Kantara fame B. Ajaneesh Loknath, with cinematography handled by Shekhar Chandra.

Kichcha Sudeepa’s upcoming films

Kichcha Sudeepa is expected to appear in the lead role in Billa Ranga Baasha, an action-adventure movie slated for release in 2026, despite having been completed before Mark went on floors.

Additionally, the Eega actor is also set to make a cameo appearance in Dhruva Sarja’s film KD: The Devil.

