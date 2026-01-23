Mark Review: Kichcha Sudeepa starrer action thriller attempts a power-punch but gets lost in realm of redundancy

Mark, starring Kichcha Sudeepa in the lead role, was released in theatres on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. The film is now available for streaming on JioHotstar.

The Plot

Mark follows the story of Ajay Markandeya, a suspended Superintendent of Police in Bengaluru, who is sidelined after a clash with a corrupt politician. His life takes a dramatic turn when a series of violent incidents unfolds across Karnataka.

As the story progresses, Mark uncovers a massive nexus behind a large-scale child-kidnapping racket, with nearly twenty children reported missing. As he races against time, a political conspiracy begins to surface. The officer must now save the day before everything is lost, paving the way for several intense, action-packed moments.

The Good

Mark largely works due to the scale of its protagonist and the performance delivered by Kichcha Sudeepa. The film’s storyline is a rehash of the actor’s earlier film Max, released a couple of years ago, and directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa.

However, this time, with certain elements altered, the same team attempts to create an action-packed narrative that unfolds over 24 hours. While some action sequences work effectively, the film fails to tie everything together in the end, making it a somewhat tiresome watch.

Despite a few interesting moments, the screenplay remains engaging, with a clean progression and steady momentum. On the technical front, Mark features some impressive visuals and strong musical compositions.

The Bad

The biggest drawback of Mark lies in its redundant concept. The film struggles to keep the audience engaged, especially for those who have already watched Max.

Moreover, the stagnation that sets in while watching a story unfold over a 24-hour duration has begun to feel saturated. This ultimately becomes the film’s biggest flaw, one that even Kichcha Sudeepa’s presence cannot fully overcome.

The second half leans heavily into action and emotion, but would have benefited from a clearer and more tightly written script with a sharper focus on the action.

The Performances

Kichcha Sudeepa is undoubtedly the film’s biggest asset, with his commanding screen presence serving as the film’s saving grace. His signature style and mannerisms help elevate the otherwise repetitive narrative without letting it unravel completely.

Naveen Chandra and Shine Tom Chacko also deliver solid performances, adding depth and support to the story.

The Verdict

Mark is a stylish, action-driven film with its share of high points, and it manages to entertain despite its flaws. If not for the rehashed storyline, the film could have been a far stronger experience; nevertheless, it remains a watchable action thriller.

