Mark Twitter Review: Here’s how netizens are reacting to Kichcha Sudeepa’s action thriller film

Mark, starring Kichcha Sudeepa in the lead role, was released in theatres on December 25, 2025. The action thriller, directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, marks the reunion of the actor and director after the film Max.

If you’re planning to check out the Kichcha Sudeepa starrer in theatres this week, here’s what netizens have to say about it.

Mark Twitter Review

Taking to his social media handle, one user said that, as expected, Mark is an above-average movie, noting that it has a similar plot to Max but with a better story. The user also added that Sudeepa needs to move away from the “one-night story” template.

Another user said that Mark delivers high-octane action, with Kichcha Sudeepa’s commanding presence stealing the show. The user added that the gripping screenplay, intense fight sequences, and emotional highs make the film a solid mass entertainer for fans, noting that while there are minor issues, the film overall gives off blockbuster vibes.

Moreover, a third netizen said that Mark is an engaging movie right from the title card and praised Sudeepa’s swag as top-notch. The user added that the film has multiple layers and is fast-paced, leaving no time for overthinking, and stated that Mark is better than Max.

However, the netizen also requested Kichcha Sudeepa to avoid making similar “running against time” movies in the future, indicating that audiences have seen enough of that template.

Here are the reactions:

More about Mark

Mark explores the story of Ajay Markandayya, a suspended police officer known for his ruthless nature and unbreakable determination. As he returns to duty, he takes on a powerful nexus of gangsters and corrupt politicians in his quest to restore justice.

The movie delves into how he accomplishes this task and the challenges he faces along the way.

Apart from Sudeepa, the film features Naveen Chandra, Yogi Babu, Guru Somasundaram, Dragon Manju, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, the movie features music and background scores composed by Kantara fame B. Ajaneesh Loknath. Additionally, the film’s visuals are handled by Shekhar Chandra.

ALSO READ: Sarvam Maya Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read about Nivin Pauly’s fantasy horror rom-com film