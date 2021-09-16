Marriage had no bearing on my career: When Samantha Akkineni revealed she got married with no hope of a career

With back-to-back hits, Samantha Akkineni is inarguably one of the most successful and highest-paid heroines in Tamil and Telugu. Sam made her acting debut with Gautham Menon's critically acclaimed film Ye Maaya Chesave, co-starring Naga Chaitanya. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. The Oh Baby actress has only been touching new heights in her career. However, initially, when she got married, Samantha Akkineni had no hope of a career.

During an interview with Hyderabad Times in 2019, Samantha Akkineni opened up on how she has changed the trend of 'married actresses have no career' in the industry. "When I got married, I did so with no hope of a career, because of what happened before me and all the examples of the heroines who got married and took break from their careers only to never come back. That’s what I thought would happen with me too. And honestly, I didn’t have that desire to prove anything to anybody or say that ‘I am going to change this trend. It just happened. Thankfully, marriage had no bearing on my career. My family too has been super supportive. Thanks to God and thanks to my fans, the decisions I have made have worked in my favour," the Family Man 2 actress had said a couple of years ago.

Sam has been working straight for 11 years with no break. The actress in a recent interview with Pinkvilla shared how she feels burnout now and is looking forward to a break for a month or 2 before getting back to work.